Several ski resorts hit by first significant snowfall of the season

Photo: Amber Hopkins

Ski and snowboard fanatics rejoice, as it looks like we are getting closer to the winter season.

Ski resorts across the Interior got their first taste of the snow season Saturday night, ranging from a light dusting to serious snowfall.

Silver Star Mountain got its first significant dump Saturday night, covering the village with a blanket of snow Sunday morning. The hill got a dusting of snow at the end of September, but this Thanksgiving weekend marks the first real snowfall up on the mountain.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is currently getting hammered with snow from mid-mountain all the way to the top. Gnorm the Powder Gnome, at 27 cm tall, is all but covered by the new snowfall, and webcams show the snow continues to fall Sunday morning.

Big White got a dusting overnight at its highest peaks, visible from the webcam at the top of the Gem Lake chair, along with a bit of snow collecting on roofs in the village.

Sun Peaks also received a little bit of snow at the top of Mt. Morrisey.