163888
164112
Vernon  

Several ski resorts hit by first significant snowfall of the season

Snow covers local ski hills

- | Story: 313107

Ski and snowboard fanatics rejoice, as it looks like we are getting closer to the winter season.

Ski resorts across the Interior got their first taste of the snow season Saturday night, ranging from a light dusting to serious snowfall. 

Silver Star Mountain got its first significant dump Saturday night, covering the village with a blanket of snow Sunday morning. The hill got a dusting of snow at the end of September, but this Thanksgiving weekend marks the first real snowfall up on the mountain.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is currently getting hammered with snow from mid-mountain all the way to the top. Gnorm the Powder Gnome, at 27 cm tall, is all but covered by the new snowfall, and webcams show the snow continues to fall Sunday morning. 

Big White got a dusting overnight at its highest peaks, visible from the webcam at the top of the Gem Lake chair, along with a bit of snow collecting on roofs in the village.

Sun Peaks also received a little bit of snow at the top of Mt. Morrisey.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163766
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details
163292


Send us your News Tips!


162942


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Vernon SPCA >


160972


Everybody Lies

Galleries
Caught in the lie…
Kevin Bacon eying Planes, Trains and Automobiles reboot role
Showbiz
Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot...
Little kitten puts paws together
Must Watch
The cutest thing you will see today!
Blow up bathroom? News anchor can’t stop laughing! News blooper
Must Watch
It happened on live TV. News anchor Lisa Rose read a story about...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness, hopefully from the comfort of your...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163836