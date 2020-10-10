Vernon Aquatic Centre reopening delayed to Oct. 18

Photo: City of Vernon

The reopening of the Vernon Aquatic Centre has been pushed back five days, due to delays in the installation of a new filtration system.

The pool was closed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even before then, a number of major aquatics maintenance projects were planned to take place during the annual shutdown in September.

While the facility was initially set to reopen on Oct. 13, that reopening has been pushed back to Oct. 18.

“We are greatly disappointed that our reopening plans have been delayed,” said Gary Lefebvre, manager of aquatics.

“We know many of our community members have been keen to get back in the pool, and we’ve been excited to welcome everyone back, but unfortunately there has been a series of unforeseen circumstances that have prolonged the installation process.”

Delays were due to a few reasons.

“There were challenges with the manufacturing and shipping of specialized pool equipment to complete the upgrades on our water filtration system,” said Doug Ross, Director, Recreation Services. “These issues were compounded by two key members of the installation team needing to be replaced for personal reasons, at different points of the project.

“Despite the setbacks, we are glad to say the project is nearly complete and we are eager to resume aquatics programming in a facility where the water quality and energy efficiency has been improved.”

In addition to the new filtration system, the leisure pool has been repainted, safety upgrades have been made to the lap pool main drain, and the boiler system has been replaced.

New COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place when the facility reopens on Oct. 18.