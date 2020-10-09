163427
Vernon  

Member of Clarence Fulton Secondary 'school community' tests positive for COVID-19

Virus case linked to school

A member of Vernon's Clarence Fulton Secondary "school community" has tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health confirmed Friday afternoon that the person who tested positive is currently self-isolating at home. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other members of the school community were exposed. 

Only those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be contacted by Interior Health.

The member of the school community who tested positive attended the school between Oct. 5 and 8. To ensure privacy rights are maintained, no further information will be released by Interior Health.

Students should continue to attend school like usual while contact tracing is underway. 

