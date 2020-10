Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Vernon man.

Justin Robinson, 40, was last seen on Oct. 8. He is described as a caucasian male, five-foot-ten inches tall, 200 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Robinson was last seen wearing plaid shorts and a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.