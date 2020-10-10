Coldstream woman's petition urges NDP, Greens to co-operate, avoid splitting vote

Photo: Contributed

A Coldstream woman has launched an online petition urging the BC NDP and Greens not to compete and split the vote in the upcoming provincial election.

Simone Runyan addressed a public letter to NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau on Friday, asking that they not both run candidates in the same ridings, "so that the Greens get one riding to themselves, and the NDP gets another riding to themselves."

Signing the letter on behalf of "B.C.’s Progressive Voters," Runyan predicts such an arrangement would see the Greens and NDP both win two additional seats in the Oct. 24 vote.

"Four or more progressive seats could be taken from the BC Liberals using this method in ridings where the Liberal candidates typically get less than half the votes, but the progressive vote is split between the Greens and NDP, resulting in a Liberal win," says Runyan.

Under Elections BC rules, candidates are permitted to withdraw until Oct. 12, two days before advanced polls open.

As of Friday afternoon, the change.org petition had already garnered close to 200 signatures.

"In each riding, the Green or NDP candidate would be the only progressive candidate, providing a clear choice for voters and avoiding vote-splitting," says Runyan.

She says the Greens and NDP share many values, but left-leaning voters "often face a difficult task of choosing between two excellent, left-leaning candidates. Voters try strategic voting to avoid electing a right-leaning candidate, but this strategy can fail.

"Vote-splitting between similar parties is an unfortunate feature of the antiquated First Past the Post electoral system, which works best for a contest between only two parties. The will of the voters is thwarted when the least popular candidate wins due to voters with similar values spreading their votes between parties with similar values."

She suggests riding pairs be chosen by the party leaders using the most current polls and predictions.

Runyan's most likely ridings for co-operation include Parksville-Qualicum and West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, where she suggests the NDP candidates stand down, and Fraser-Nicola and Richmond-Queensborough, where Green candidates could step down and endorse the NDP.

A single progressive candidate in each of the ridings would allow for a “fair fight” between progressive and conservative candidates, she says.