Vintage film clip shows BC farming scenes of the 1950s

This week's Okanagan history film from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes a look a little farther afield, to the McBride area of B.C., in the Rocky Mountains.

The footage, shot in 1955, shows mountain farm life and some great rail and river scenes.

The silent clip shows farmers gathering with biologists to discuss potato farming methods.

A river scene shows a powerful waterfall and fascinating back eddy full of salmon making their spawning journey.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

