Hello Okanagan celebrates Octoberfest with a visit to Helmut's Sausage Kitchen

Okanagan's sausage king

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they kick off an Octoberfest two-part series as they visit the sausage king of the Okanagan – Helmut of Helmut's Sausage Kitchen.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

