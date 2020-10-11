163832
Vernon  

Video promotes Vernon Public Art Gallery's online content

Digital gallery on video

The Vernon Public Art Gallery has released a new animated video to introduce residents to its virtual programming and online content.

The gallery has transitioned to an online format during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to present its educational programming, artist talks, interactive exhibition tours with artists, and signature events, such as the Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts.

To bring more art to the viewer, the gallery recently commissioned Kelowna artist Ashleigh Green to illustrate the video showcasing its virtual content.

“With the success of our experimental virtual programming throughout the spring, the VPAG was able to secure a grant to make this a permanent fixture to our public outreach. Although we still invite you to come and visit the gallery in person, this added component means the exhibitions and programming are available to everyone with access to the internet,” says executive director Dauna Kennedy.

Green holds a BFA in visual arts from the University of British Columbia and has attended multiple art residencies around the globe. She specializes in simple yet expressive line drawings, and has worked with small, local businesses and international brands. 

Watch the animated short here.

