Vernon's United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast set for Thursday

Vernon's United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast is right around the corner.

The 19th annual event takes place Thursday next week, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

The drive-thru runs in the hotel parking lot from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

For a donation, you can pick up a tasty breakfast, get your windows washed, grab a Tim Hortons coffee – and help a good cause, while also getting valuable coupons and a chance at some great prizes.

One lucky guest will win $1,000 to “Invest Your Way,” courtesy of Valley First Credit Union.

Due to the pandemic, organizers say special health and safety protocols will be in place.

"The goal this year is to meet or beat last year’s fundraising total of over $15,000. All donations stay local and support close to 20 local charities and other local initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in our community," the United Way's Marianne Dahl said in a press release.

The bags are valued at $50, and the suggested minimum donation is $20.

You can save time by pre-ordering and donating no later than 3 p.m. Oct. 14, parking and walking to the site.