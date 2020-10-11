Landscaping work to begin along Turtle Mountain Boulevard

Photo: Contributed

The second phase of boulevard landscaping is set to begin on Vernon's Turtle Mountain next week.

Work will take place between Razorback Court and Painted Turtle Drive.

City crews will be completing the excavation portion of the project, and a contractor will be completing the remainder of the work. The project should be complete by Nov. 20.

Council approved the project after consultation with residents last year.

“Prior to making a decision on the landscape changes, administration worked with residents to find a solution that balances a desire for landscaped boulevards and a need to reduce maintenance costs,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

“During the consultation period, there was no single option that was preferred by residents, so staff took all the feedback and put together an alternative ... to best capture residents’ desires, reduce maintenance costs, and support the maximum number of mature trees.

"We believe the use of native seed mix and/or rock, with the installation of a drip irrigation system, will achieve this outcome.”