Greater Vernon Chamber adds election resources to website

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched a provincial election resource page for local voters.

“The outcome of the election will determine the future of the province for the next few years, so it’s vital that we be informed on the campaign issues and the process of actually casting a ballot,” says chamber president Krystin Kempton.

“The chamber is a non-partisan organization, and our primary mandate is to advocate on behalf of our members and the community, no matter who forms government.”

A special section has been added the chamber website that provides details such as key dates, what identification you require to vote, and where polling stations will be found. There are also links to the political parties and media coverage.

You'll also find video of the Vernon-Monashee all-candidates forum hosted by the Chamber and B.C. Fruit Growers Association on Oct. 8.

British Columbians will elect a new government on Oct. 24.

Running in Vernon-Monashee are Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservatives, incumbent Eric Foster with the BC Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP, and Keli Westgate, with the BC Greens.