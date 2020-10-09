163961
164112
Vernon  

Greater Vernon Chamber adds election resources to website

Chamber election resources

- | Story: 313001

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched a provincial election resource page for local voters.

“The outcome of the election will determine the future of the province for the next few years, so it’s vital that we be informed on the campaign issues and the process of actually casting a ballot,” says chamber president Krystin Kempton.

“The chamber is a non-partisan organization, and our primary mandate is to advocate on behalf of our members and the community, no matter who forms government.”

A special section has been added the chamber website that provides details such as key dates, what identification you require to vote, and where polling stations will be found. There are also links to the political parties and media coverage.

You'll also find video of the Vernon-Monashee all-candidates forum hosted by the Chamber and B.C. Fruit Growers Association on Oct. 8.

British Columbians will elect a new government on Oct. 24.

Running in Vernon-Monashee are Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservatives, incumbent Eric Foster with the BC Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP, and Keli Westgate, with the BC Greens. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

156434
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$959,000
more details
162175


Send us your News Tips!


160619


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


162973


TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend!
TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dad and daughter piano duo will brighten your day
Must Watch
This little girl wanted to play the piano, so her dad joins her...
Lorde hints new album is on the way while urging New Zealanders to vote
Music
Lorde promised fans in New Zealand a special treat, believed to...
Bulldog helps a buddy up a sand mound
Must Watch
Is he going to help her up or push her down?




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
163259