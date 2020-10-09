Horse encounter as herd runs free down Westside Road

Photo: Betty Hunter

It's not a sight you see every day – a herd of riderless horses trotting down a public road.

Desert Cove resident Betty Hunter captured the spectacle on video this week as she and her husband were heading down Westside Road to West Kelowna.

Hunter shared video of the experience on the Hell Yeah Vernon Facebook page.

The encounter happened on Tuesday, and the video shows about a dozen horses trotting along as Hunter follows behind.

An SUV then passes and attempts to herd the animals, which eventually run off into a field.

The unusual sight was captured on the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve, where horses and cattle graze on open range lands.

The video earned thumbs up from horse lovers.

"As long as they didn't get hurt ... what a beautiful sight to see!" commented group member Leigh Anne.

"Nothing more beautiful than a herd of horses, but I do hope they got home safely," wrote page admin Sheila Sperling, who owns the Sperling Meadows horse boarding operation in BX.

Hunter says the horses were nowhere to be seen on her return trip.

"Look at the traffic today," she can be heard saying in the video.

She adds: "You've got to watch out on Westside Road. You never what you're going to see ... sometimes you see cows on the loose, sometimes you see deer, sometimes you see mountain sheep."