Vernon  

Enderby-filmed movie based on real-life war story coming to theatres Nov. 10

Recon hits the big screen

A war movie based on a true story that was filmed in Enderby will hit theatres across Canada just in time for Remembrance Day.

Recon will debut in theatres on Nov. 10.

"To say we are excited to bring this film out now would be an understatement," producer Rick Dugdale said on his Enderby Entertainment Facebook page.

"We could not be more excited to bring this film to the masses. This really is a film with so much love around it, and to be able to tell a true story such as this just means so much to us."

The film is based on the book "Peace" by Richard Bausch, a U.S. Air Force Veteran. 

The film was shot in locations around the North Okanagan in 2017.

It follows four soldiers sent on a suicide mission in Europe, during the Second World War.

The film's stars include Alexander Ludwig, Sam Keeley, Chris Brochu and Franco Nero. Several locals were also used as extras during the filming.

Deadline.com reported last month that the film is the feature debut for director Robert David Port, who won an Oscar in 2003 for his documentary short, Twin Towers.

"The film centres on one long day as four American soldiers stationed in Italy debate their own fates and life itself as they struggle to make it off a mountain alive," Deadline wrote of the film.

