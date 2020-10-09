163832
162388
Vernon  

New North Okanagan dog licensing system includes online profile for your pet

Dog licences go high tech

- | Story: 312976

Dog licensing is going high tech in the North Okanagan.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has partnered with DocuPet to launch a new licensing system that will provide pet owners with a more convenient and accessible way to register their dogs.

“The new system will be in place and ready to launch on Nov. 2, so we ask dog owners to wait to renew their licences until it is in place,” says RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

The new system will include the HomeSafe lost pet service.

Each DocuPet tag has a number on the back that’s tied to a pet’s secure online profile. Should they get loose, anyone who finds your pet can call a dispatch number to reunite you with your pet.

The system will offer online registration as well as by telephone, mail-in, or in-person.

Licences will now be valid for 365 days instead of a calendar year as with the previous system.

A portion of all upgraded designer tag sales will be donated to the local SPCA shelter.

The dog licensing area includes Electoral Areas B, C, a portion of area D, the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, and the Village of Lumby.

Dog tags will no longer be available at pet stores or veterinarian offices. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4288113
Burtch Road & Lawrence Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
154547


Send us your News Tips!


163374


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


162942


Friday Fails- October 9, 2020

Galleries
These people are having a bad day…
Friday Fails- October 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Pregnant Meghan Trainor departing The Voice U.K. after one season
Music
Meghan Trainor is stepping down as a coach on The Voice U.K.
Great Dane puppy barks at mop nemesis
Must Watch
This Great Dane puppy thinks a harmless mop is very dangerous and...
Friday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Friday is here! Sit back and relax and enjoy the scroll.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
162231