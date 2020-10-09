New North Okanagan dog licensing system includes online profile for your pet

Photo: Contributed

Dog licensing is going high tech in the North Okanagan.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has partnered with DocuPet to launch a new licensing system that will provide pet owners with a more convenient and accessible way to register their dogs.

“The new system will be in place and ready to launch on Nov. 2, so we ask dog owners to wait to renew their licences until it is in place,” says RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

The new system will include the HomeSafe lost pet service.

Each DocuPet tag has a number on the back that’s tied to a pet’s secure online profile. Should they get loose, anyone who finds your pet can call a dispatch number to reunite you with your pet.

The system will offer online registration as well as by telephone, mail-in, or in-person.

Licences will now be valid for 365 days instead of a calendar year as with the previous system.

A portion of all upgraded designer tag sales will be donated to the local SPCA shelter.

The dog licensing area includes Electoral Areas B, C, a portion of area D, the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, and the Village of Lumby.

Dog tags will no longer be available at pet stores or veterinarian offices.