Vernon school superintendent to retire at end of school year

Photo: SD22

Vernon's school superintendent has announced his retirement.

Joe Rogers has been with School District 22 for 27 years.

"It is with mixed feelings that I inform the public that Mr. Joe Rogers, Superintendent of Schools for School District 22 (Vernon), will retire at the end of this school year," board of education chair Robert Lee said in a notice on the SD22 website.

His retirement will be effective July 31, 2021.

"It has been my personal pleasure, as it has been for all trustees and staff, to have worked along with Joe as the district progressed and improved. Joe's leadership has focused on our students, schools and staff, making School District 22 a great place to learn."

Lee said Rogers has provided the board with sufficient lead time to recruit and hire a new superintendent "who will lead the board in the next strategic plan shaping the future for the district."

During his career, Rogers has been a vice-principal, principal, director of instruction, and is currently in his eighth year as superintendent.

He has also been the director of the Thompson Okanagan Superintendents' Association, a BC School Superintendents board member and served on the Provincial Learning Advisory Committee.

Locally, he has been on the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Committee, has received the Rick Hansen Community Difference Maker Award, and is a Champion of the Child award recipient.