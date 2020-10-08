Vernon-Monashee candidates talk issues, trade a few jabs in online forum

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce held an online candidates forum via Zoom Thursday evening.

The four Vernon-Monashee candidates were questioned on a wide variety of topical issues, which included climate change, child care, mental health and more.

The first question of the night was about the concern of agricultural support, where the BC Liberal's Eric Foster pledged that his party will increase funding and plant more trees. NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu praised the current minister's work, and said she would advocate for increased funding. BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing said his party will eliminate the carbon tax and focus more on regulating emissions. Keli Westage of the BC Greens wants to focus on long-term sustainability, local processing facilities and incentivizing conventional farms.

The candidates were split on the issue of blanket closures for restaurants and clubs, with Westgate and Sandhu in favour, while Foster and Delfing were opposed. Sandhu stood by her party's policies, while Delfing disagreed wholeheartedly. Foster wanted offenders of the COVID restrictions punished, but said not all businesses should be painted with the same brush. Westgate disagreed.

"I empathize with everyone in the industry, but some places are just proven to be riskier than others," she said. "As much as it seems like it, going out is not worth it."

On the topic of child care, Westgate echoed the Greens' plans for free child care for children under three, along with fairer wages to child care workers. Delfing stated the Conservatives have no specific policy on child care yet, but the government "can't keep throwing money at it". Foster criticized the ten-dollar day care method, citing Quebec's usage of the model as a "disaster". Instead, he pushed for existing spaces to be used, such as schools. Sandhu did not agree with Foster on that take.

"The ten dollar model is working in both BC and Quebec, and we want to expand it further," she said. "Investing in child care is investing in our future."

The candidates discussed community-based mental health programs, with all candidates agreeing addiction and mental health programs need to be a high priority in the area. They also all agreed with the purchase of the Chelsea Estates property to expand Ellison Park, and stressed the importance of a partnership to alleviate the financial burden of the purchase.

When asked about climate change, Foster praised the past policies the BC Liberal's made when they were in power and the strides they made. Sandhu talked up the NDP's Clean BC Plan, citing the 300 million trees that have been planted this year. Westgate undoubtedly talked passionately about the subject, saying other parties aren't taking the climate crisis seriously. Delfing believes the current and past governments haven't been going about it in a correct manner.

"We need to remove taxation and increase regulation," he said. "Electric cars are not the answer, they are actually worse than gas-powered cars."

The candidates traded barbs when the issues became more political-based, with Sandhu and Westgate accusing Foster of neglecting the people of the riding. Sandhu and Westgate said many of their emails to him have gone unanswered, and Sandhu even said Foster "only shows up at election time".

"I take offence to that statement, as I go to as many charity events and community events as I can," Foster rebutted. "I do not just show up for election time, I attend a lot of events in the community."

When the talks shifted to proportional representation, Westgate said she believed the Vernon-Monashee riding is a progressive one, citing that the "majority of people did not vote for Mr. Foster in the last election".

"Maybe if one of the NDP or Green candidates steps down, we could see if Vernon-Monashee really is a progressive riding," said Delfing.

The debate lasted slightly longer than two hours, and was moderated by the Chamber's general manager Dan Proulx. If you would like to get to know your candidates better, Castanet will be publishing a series of videos featuring each candidate to learn more about them leading up to the election on Oct. 24.