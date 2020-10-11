Clogged dryers can lead to devastating fires

Photo: Modern PURAIR

As Fire Prevention Week draws to a close, a local air quality company warns of an often neglected area of home safety.

According to the American National Fire Protection Association, municipal fire departments responded to about 16,000 residential fires involving clothes dryers or washing machines each year. This accounts for four per cent of all U.S. fires and direct property damage.

"Dryer vents a lot of times get forgotten about because you can't always see if there is a problem," says Tristan Martin, general manager for Modern PURAIR. "It turns into an out of sight, out of mind issue and people just don't think to periodically check."

There have been two dyer fires in that occurred in Kelowna recently, one at Ricky's All Day Grill, and another at the Pandosy mall. Martin notes that on some occasions their company recommends to their customers to get a vent cleaning, but they refuse.

"Sometimes we'll go into a home where someone has booked us to clean the furnace and air ducts, and while we're there we'll do a quick inspection on the dryer vent," he says. "If we notice it needs a cleaning we'll offer it to the customer for an added fee, but a lot of times they brush it off."

There are a few ways you can keep an eye on your dryer vent's status, and the US Fire Administration has a list of helpful tips, which includes proper cleaning practices, do's and don't's and being aware of your clothes taking longer to dry than normal.

Below is a video a that Modern PURAIR recorded while cleaning out a dryer air vent, just to show how much buildup there can be.