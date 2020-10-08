Trio of Vernon students receive performing arts bursaries

Photo: VDPACS

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society (VDPACS) has announced this year's recipients of their performing arts bursaries.

Shaughnessy O’Brien (left), Elizabeth Wyse (middle) and Rachel Glessing (right) each received $1,000 bursaries from the society for their post-secondary pursuits of the arts.

"Each year, the society makes available bursaries to Vernon and area Grade 12 students entering, or currently enrolled in post-secondary performing arts or performing arts management programs, or a recognized apprenticeship program in the performing arts," says Camillia Courts, promotions and marketing coordinator for the VDPACS. "Under the program’s guidelines, students are eligible to receive a maximum of two VDPAC society bursaries over their post-secondary career."

Bursaries are usually funded through tips and donations from community members or sponsors throughout the year. The number and amount of bursaries are determined through how much money is raised.

"Over this year, with the return of full public performances delayed, we are planning special initiatives to help replenish our bursary fund in time for 2021 bursaries," says VDPAC executive director Jim Harding.

Guidelines are available on the VDPAC website, and to donate to the bursary program you can call 250-542-9355 or email [email protected].