Lumby first responders food drive collects more than 6,000 pounds of groceries

Photo: Melody Sanders Bosk

A first responders food drive in Lumby broke records, bring in more than 6,000 pounds of groceries.

The Emergency Services Fight Back Against Hunger food drive also collected $3,933 in donations.

The annual Thanksgiving food drive has supported the local food bank since 2014.

"Well folks, it's a wrap! Hats off to our hard-working emergency services teams, who exceeded the record with over 6,300 pounds of groceries and monetary donations of $3,933.25!" Melody Sanders Bosk posted to the Around the Block Lumby Facebook group.

"We all worked our fannies off – and phew, what an incredible pile of food that was gathered from our communities," she wrote in thanking all the donors.

Residents were asked to put food out at the end of their driveways for first responders to collect Wednesday evening.

The annual effort was spearheaded by RCMP Const. Gary McLaughlin, who also started a similar event while stationed in Revelstoke.

"The clients that traditionally have used the food bank services have changed dramatically due to the massive layoffs, children required to remain at home, and the increase in personal debt" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McLaughlin said before the food drive.

"Thus, simply cancelling the food drive, as other such programs have done in all aspects of our lives, is not an option."