Vernon  

Prominent Vernon mortgage broker paralyzed from chest down with no incident

Woke up paralyzed

Some friends are rounding up support for a Vernon woman who is mysteriously paralyzed.

Charmaine Scherck, a well-known mortgage broker in the Vernon area, woke one morning to pain in her leg while also feeling a little under the weather. She went to the hospital in Vernon, but was quickly ushered down to Kelowna General Hospital. Just a few hours later, she was diagnosed with paralysis from the chest down.

"This happened about three weeks ago, and up until just recently she wasn't able to feel a thing in her legs," says Stephanie Taylor, a friend of Charmaine's. "Now she is able to move her right foot, but she still doesn't have any feeling, like if you were to pinch her foot she wouldn't be able to feel it."

Taylor says the doctors are stumped, and they really don't know what happened to Charmaine or what the cause is. But that surprisingly hasn't dampened her spirits.

"She is working so hard in rehab, and she has been incredibly positive throughout this whole thing," says Taylor. "She is continuing to run her business from her hospital room and is keeping her business fully functional."

Charmaine's friends are providing support for her through this difficult time, showing up to her room with healthy, home-cooked meals and some good company. Through the support of all of her friends, the entire month of October is full of people taking care of her and her family's meal plans.

"If there is anyone from the public that would like to help out, they can drop off cards, gifts or gift cards to the Castanet office in Vernon," says Taylor. "And if people want to contribute to the healthy meal plan for November and December we would be more than happy to put you on the roster."

For more information or to register to donate food, you can email Stephanie at [email protected].

