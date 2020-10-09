163832
Community Futures hosting 3 days of Small Business Week virtual events

Small business owners from across the Okanagan-Shuswap are invited to participate in three days of workshops and connect with peers from across the region as Community Futures hosts a virtual version of Small Business Week events.

“This is an important business development opportunity that our community looks forward to every year, so we are fortunate we are able to host it virtually,” says Kazia Mullin with Community Futures North Okanagan. “We’re excited to be bringing together some presenters and attendees who might not otherwise have the chance to network and discuss opportunities.”

“Many of this year’s sessions will focus on topics that are timely as businesses navigate operations during COVID-19, and we also have a nice balance of topics that are important building blocks and best practices in general,” says Mullin, who has been working with Community Futures peers from Salmon Arm to Penticton to organize the event.

The valley-wide events run Oct. 20-22, with seminars in the morning, interactive breakout groups in the afternoon, and networking opportunities throughout the day.

Here's a list of events:

Tuesday, Oct. 20

  • Preparing for tax season
  • Entrepreneur’s Exit: Steps to your Sale
  • Strategy for Small Businesses
  • Entrepreneur’s Financial Literacy: How to Tackle and Take Control of Your Debt
  • An Entrepreneur’s Financial Check-Up

Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • Digital marketing: The big picture
  • Crisis Communication
  • Marketing Planning
  • Digital Tools
  • Cyber-Security for Small Business

Thursday, Oct. 22

  • Supporting your team during a pandemic
  • Creating a workplace that people want to work in
  • Managing Bullying/Harassment complaints and mental injury claims
  • Managing a Remote Workforce
  • Stress Management

Participants can register for free for one or all three days. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/small-business-week-tickets-124192889275.

