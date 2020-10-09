Water board investigating less invasive ways of harvesting milfoil from Okanagan lakes

File photo

The Okanagan Basin Water Board is investigating new ways to harvest lake weeds.

The board, which is responsible for harvesting of Eurasian milfoil in the Okanagan's major lakes, is working with UBC Okanagan to review current milfoil control methods.

"The current method of rotor tilling the invasive weed in winter and harvesting in summer was developed in the 1970s and '80s and little research has been done since," the board says in a press release.

The research will look at lower-impact alternatives that reduce sediment and native mussel disturbance, and limit turbidity.

The board, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also continues to work with the provincial government on a lake level management review.

The board heard from Shaun Reimer, who is in charge of managing Okanagan Lake levels via the outflow dam in Penticton.

The presentation was requested following a request from Peachland council to address flooding in recent years.

The City of Vernon has also raised concerns about the high level of Kalamalka Lake this year.

Reimer said there are several issues that make lake levels complex to manage.

Only so much water can be released downstream at a time to prevent flooding and erosion of the Okanagan River channel, and to protect fish. At the same time, just enough has to be held back to meet irrigation and ecosystem needs in summer.

Variable inflows the last few years have compounded the balancing act, he added. Variability is also expected to increase with climate change.

Meanwhile, a water survey is underway in the Okanagan.

The telephone survey is aimed at gauging residents' awareness and concern regarding various water issues in the valley. Responses will be used to help guide public outreach efforts, as well as the board's response to water quality and quantity issues.