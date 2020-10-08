RCMP searching for missing Armstrong man Scott Simpson

Photo: Vernon RCMP

North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing Armstrong man.

Scott Wayne Simpson was last seen on Oct. 7.

He is described as Caucasian, 42 years old, with grey hair, brown eyes and a brown beard.

Simpson is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Police believe he may be driving a white 2012 Ford F-250 pickup with BC plate NN1215.

Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts is urged to call the Armstrong RCMP detachment at 250-546-3028, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.