163146
162388
Vernon  

RCMP searching for missing Armstrong man Scott Simpson

Search for missing man

- | Story: 312895

North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing Armstrong man.

Scott Wayne Simpson was last seen on Oct. 7.

He is described as Caucasian, 42 years old, with grey hair, brown eyes and a brown beard.

Simpson is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Police believe he may be driving a white 2012 Ford F-250 pickup with BC plate NN1215.

Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts is urged to call the Armstrong RCMP detachment at 250-546-3028, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!


163374


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Vernon SPCA >


163117


Amazing halloween pies

Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries
Zoey the zebra learns how to open the door
Must Watch
Zoey gives a proud smile after figuring out how to open the door.
Whoopi Goldberg ‘working diligently’ on Sister Act 3
Showbiz
Whoopi Goldberg is working on a third Sister Act movie amid the...
Girl cuts her own hair
Must Watch
Girl tries to cut her own hair and ruins it.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163989
162231