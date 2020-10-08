163832
Police in right place at right time as downtown Vernon bank robbed

Bank robbery foiled

A would-be bank robber was caught red-handed by RCMP in downtown Vernon, Wednesday.

Members of the Vernon RCMP's Serious Crime Unit were in the right place at the right time as the man fled the Scotia Bank on 30th Avenue about 3 p.m.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money. And, as he ran from the scene, he drew the attention of the officers, who just happened to be driving through the downtown area. 

"The suspect was running away from the scene, discarding his clothing as he went, in an attempt to evade capture," says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski. 

"Valuable, accurate information was passed quickly from the scene to our officers, which allowed the situation to be resolved quickly and safely."

Police arrested a 28-year-old Vernon man who remains in custody and is charged with robbery.

No one was injured in the incident. However, it was traumatizing for those who witnessed it, says Terleski.

