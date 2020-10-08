163961
Vernon  

Vernon rally to protest systemic racism in health-care system

Marching for fairness

A Vernon mother is hoping others will join her in a peaceful march on Saturday against systemic racism in the health-care system.

Meagan Louis says she organized the rally after being struck by the news of Joyce Echaquan, who was taunted by hospital staff while on her deathbed in Quebec.

The incident was recorded on Echaquan's phone and made national headlines.

The nurse involved was fired.

That incident follows the revelation this summer that emergency room staff in B.C. played a “game” to guess the blood alcohol concentration of Indigenous patients.

In June, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced an independent investigation into the allegations.

Louis, who is a First Nations activist and mother, says the rally will gather at Vernon Jubilee Hospital at 4 p.m. and walk downtown to the RCMP detachment.

The latest incident "really struck a chord with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people across the country," says Louis.

She says she even goes out of her way to "always make sure I am well put together if I have to go the doctor or the hospital ... so I'm not faced with the stereotyping. I just want to be treated fairly."

Louis says such things have been happening "for a long time; it just hasn't been talked about...

"Since the death of George Floyd in the U.S. and the Black Lives Matter movement, a lot of instances have now come to the surface – it's all connected."

She's hoping to get 30 or more "like-minded people who want to put an end to systemic racism" out to the rally.

