Vernon  

Canadian Forces Buffalo aircraft circles Vernon on training mission

Military Buffalo circles

A Canadian Forces Buffalo aircraft was seen circling Vernon Thursday morning.

The bright yellow Buffalo aircraft are most often associated with search and rescue missions, and in British Columbia fly out of CFB Comox.

Coralee Nairn with Vernon Search and Rescue confirmed there are no active searches happening in the Vernon area at the moment.

A call to CFB Comox also confirmed there are no active call-outs.

However, the Buffalo aircraft are serviced at KF Aerospace in Kelowna. Castanet has reached out to KF to find out of the aircraft is in the region for maintenance.

Meanwhile, Nairn says she has confirmed with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association that the Buffalo crew is conducting training while here.

Two SAR techs apparently parachuted from the aircraft to the Vernon Airport.

