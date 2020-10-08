163888
Vernon-Monashee candidates forum live on Castanet tonight

Watch forum live tonight

Catch tonight's Vernon-Monashee all-candidates forum live on Castanet.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be held via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. – and we'll be live streaming it right here.

“We are encouraging chamber members and the community at large to become informed on where the candidates and parties stand, particularly on issues important to our region as we move towards post-pandemic recovery,” said chamber president Krystin Kempton.

Residents will be able to submit questions via the chat mechanism on Zoom.

Anyone wanting to view the forum can register here.

Taking part will be incumbent Eric Foster of the BC Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP, Keli Westgate of the BC Greens, and Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservatives.

