Support pours in for single dad of four year old fighting cancer

Photo: GoFundMe

Support is flooding in for a Vernon father whose four-year-old son is battling cancer.

In late August, little Chase Annecchini was diagnosed with Stage- 4 neuroblastoma. Instead of starting kindergarten with his twin brother, Tyson, Chase started chemo at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Chase's diagnosis followed a busy day of biking and swimming with his father, Tony Annecchini, and brothers. The following evening, he started complaining of leg pain and was unable to sleep.

Two days after X-rays at the family doctor's, he was admitted to Children's Hospital.

Neuroblastoma attacks aggressively, and has already spread throughout Chase’s body. Since then Chase has had six blood transfusions, and surgery.



He faces a long road of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplants.

His stay at Children's Hospital is expected to last 18-24 months.

Chase's father is staying positive as he juggles life between Vancouver and Vernon, trying to maintain normalcy for his other three boys.

Annecchini travels back and forth between cities on a weekly basis and has had to quit his job to care for his children. As he was self-employed, he has no workplace benefits.

Friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help the single father, and as of Thursday morning, it had already topped $5,000.

Meanwhile, Chase is having fun racing wheelchairs down the hospital halls when he's strong enough, driving remote-control cars around the halls, and plotting his next opportunity to go outside.

He stays connected with his family via daily Facetime calls.

"We are all so proud of how brave and strong he has been through all of this," say the campaign organizers.

"Housing, food and gas, school, and day-to-day expenses are all needed at this difficult time to be able to give Chase and his brothers everything they need to get through this."