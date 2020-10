Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man has pleaded guilty to three separate charges relating to child pornography.

Stacey Darren Alec plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of importing/distributing child pornography Wednesday morning.

The charges are quite old, as they were laid on January 2, 2016.

Alec will be sentenced on Oct. 21.