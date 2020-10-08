Vernon MMA fighter Rylie Marchand wins jiu-jitsu tournament in Colorado

Vernon native Rylie Marchand is adding another medal to her trophy case.

She won three straight bouts en route to a first-place finish at a jiu-jitsu tournament hosted in Castle Rock, Colorado.

"It was pretty much a straight shot to gold, if I had lost any I'm sure it would have made it a little more difficult," says Marchand. "How the division was lined up I only had to beat three people to get to first place."

Nicknamed 'Coyote', Marchand has been living in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the past year. She's been training down south, but she hopes to come back to her hometown very soon.

"I'd like to go back to Vernon and fight in my hometown as soon as the borders open up and when events are allowed to happen," she says. "It's all undecided but I'm looking forward to it and I'm training hard in Albuquerque."

Marchand is sitting on a 3-0 amateur record, with her last win coming a year and a half ago at the Rumble in the Cage event in Lethbridge, Alberta.