Vernon martial arts centre van stolen, used in gas station smash and grab

A stolen van from a Vernon martial arts academy turned up at a crime scene last weekend.

The 15-passenger Ford E-350 van was stolen Sunday night from outside Kees Tae Kwon Do on 29th Street.

Head instructor Trevor Warkentin says the van, worth about $15,000, was later found crashed into the PetroCan station on 48th Avenue, where thieves smashed into the building and made off with a bank machine in a Ford pickup.

"They took all the seats out, and right now it's over at Vernon Towing, where the police have it locked up so it can be fingerprinted," Warkentin said Wednesday.

"They found it over at the PetroCan with the rear end smashed up."

Warkentin says if the frame is bent, the van will likely be a write off.

It was insured, and had been used for the academy's after-school program, which picks up students after school and brings them to the gym for martial arts training.

The program has continued since the theft, with the use of a rental van.

Warkentin says the facility reopened in June after being shut down for several months because of the pandemic – and the theft is just one more blow to the business.

Warkentin is a sixth-dan WTF black belt and 2nd Class WTF international referee.

"We're just trying to survive, like everybody else," he said.

"The kids want to get back into some kind of routine."