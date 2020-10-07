Former Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate backs Greens' Keli Westgate

Photo: Contributed

In a surprising turn of events, a former NDP candidate is backing the BC Greens' Keli Westgate in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

Barry Dorval ran against the BC Liberal's Eric Foster in 2017, coming in second place. Westgate, who ran for the Greens that year, came in third place.

"We had bumped into each other at a climate action rally a while back, and at that time he had expressed his disillusionment with the NDP and their handling of the climate crisis," says Westgate. "When the snap election was called I reached out to him and he immediately knew he wanted to support the Greens in this election."

Dorval announced his endorsement on Wednesday, citing Westgate's passion for environmental issues as the driving factor for his decision.

"During the 2017 election, I got to know Keli as an extremely hard-working, intelligent, passionate and knowledgeable candidate who is absolutely dedicated to the citizens of this region," says Dorval. "As a person whose commitment to fighting the climate crisis is beyond question, Keli Westgate will be my choice at the ballot box on Oct. 24."

Westgate garnered 21 per cent of the popular vote in Vernon-Monashee in 2017's election, the highest-ever percentage the Greens have earned in the riding. She believes the riding's allegiance can be changed, as the North Okanagan is typically a right-leaning region.

"We had about 20,000 eligible voters who didn't go to the polls last election, and I think if they do this time we will see a drastically different result," says Westgate. "I believe that we are a Green riding."