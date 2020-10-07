163888
Armstrong Demolition Derby cancelled due to COVID restrictions

Organizers of the annual Armstrong Demolition Derby say the Thanksgiving tradition will not happen this weekend.

Lyle Williamson says they had hoped to still hold an event at the Armstrong IPE grounds, but they couldn't make it work.

"I was hoping to still pull it off, with a private show and just 50 people to meet the COVID regulations, but the logistics were just not there with having to cover the costs," Williamson said Wednesday.

The event typically attracts about 50 cars and "packs the grandstands" with about 4,000 spectators.

"It's a bit of a Thanksgiving Sunday tradition," he said. "People come watch us smash up some cars and then go home to feast on their turkeys."

The demolition derby had also supported several local causes, including past Halloween fireworks displays, the local roller derby club, and the food bank.

"Most of the drivers already knew we wouldn't be going ahead," said Williamson, "but we've been getting calls and people were hoping it was still on. It kind of sucks, but we just can't go ahead."

He said he's got his fingers crossed for a possible event some time in the spring, and barring that, next fall.

"All the cars are already built and ready to go," said Williamson.

