Predator Ridge golf pro awarded PGA of BC bursary

A Vernon golf pro has received a prestigious award from the PGA of BC.

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Golf Resort is the recipient of the PGA of BC's community leadership bursary.

The bursary recognizes an individual or member facility "that demonstrates an extraordinary desire and passion to make a difference in the lives of others, setting an example of giving back with which all PGA of BC members are proud to be associated," the organization said in a press release.

Inaba was also recently selected as the PGA of BC’s Interior Region Teacher of the Year.

Since taking the reins of the Swing Like a Girl instruction program from founder AJ Eathorne in 2019, Inaba has worked to make golf more fun and less intimidating while creating a community of women who come together through golf.

The program’s popularity is clear – initially slated to run for five weeks only, demand has seen it become a season-long offering.

More than 100 women have participated this year alone.

Inaba intends to utilize the $1,000 bursary to further her expertise in golf coaching and instruction to benefit her students.

Inaba spent five years on the Symetra Tour, Australian Ladies Tour, and the former Canadian Women’s Tour.

The PGA of BC announced several other awards. Even more will be announced at its annual awards celebration on Oct. 14.