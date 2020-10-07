160621
Vernon  

Predator Ridge golf pro awarded PGA of BC bursary

Award for Predator pro

- | Story: 312748

A Vernon golf pro has received a prestigious award from the PGA of BC.

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Golf Resort is the recipient of the PGA of BC's community leadership bursary.

The bursary recognizes an individual or member facility "that demonstrates an extraordinary desire and passion to make a difference in the lives of others, setting an example of giving back with which all PGA of BC members are proud to be associated," the organization said in a press release.

Inaba was also recently selected as the PGA of BC’s Interior Region Teacher of the Year.

Since taking the reins of the Swing Like a Girl instruction program from founder AJ Eathorne in 2019, Inaba has worked to make golf more fun and less intimidating while creating a community of women who come together through golf.

The program’s popularity is clear – initially slated to run for five weeks only, demand has seen it become a season-long offering.

More than 100 women have participated this year alone.

Inaba intends to utilize the $1,000 bursary to further her expertise in golf coaching and instruction to benefit her students. 

Inaba spent five years on the Symetra Tour, Australian Ladies Tour, and the former Canadian Women’s Tour.

The PGA of BC announced several other awards. Even more will be announced at its annual awards celebration on Oct. 14.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163837
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4269049
31-170 Celano Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$514,900
more details
163134


Send us your News Tips!


163225


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Surisa
Surisa Vernon SPCA >


163239


Meghan Trainor pregnant

Showbiz
Pop star Meghan Trainor is pregnant. The All About That Bass singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and...
Great Danes freaks out at cat’s Halloween costume
Must Watch
Jack the cat models his new Scooby Doo costume for Halloween.
LEGO world
Galleries
Check out these incredible LEGO creations,
LEGO world (2)
Galleries
Top golf
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163259