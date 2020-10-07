6th annual first responder food drive takes place in Lumby tonight

163888
Back in 2009, Const. Gary McLaughlin started the Emergency Services Fight Back Against Hunger food drive to help the Revelstoke Food Bank during the holiday season.

In 2014, he began another food drive in Lumby.

McLaughlin proudly calls himself a 'food bank kid' as his family relied on food banks in a poor area of Northern Ontario. The program gives back to the areas serviced by emergency personnel.

"Since then, the program has been very successful in Revelstoke and Lumby/Lavington," says McLaughlin. "It has been recognized provincially as the single biggest annual food bank event in their respective areas."

Residents of Lumby can leave their food items at the end of their driveways, and emergency response workers and volunteers will then drive by to collect the items and bring them to the food bank.

The drive takes place before Thanksgiving to allow the food bank to stock up before the holidays. Over the years, the program has collected hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and tens of thousands of dollars.

"The clients that traditionally have used the food bank services have changed dramatically due to the massive layoffs, children required to remain at home, and the increase in personal debt," says McLaughlin. "Thus, simply cancelling the food drive, as other such programs have done in all aspects of our lives, is not an option."

The event will begin at 5 p.m. tonight, and residents are asked to have their items at the end of their driveway by then.

