Vernon  

Pressure washers remove VSS grad tagging on Suicide Hill

Grad graffiti removed

Pressure washing crews were busy Wednesday morning removing graffiti from Vernon's Suicide Hill.

Grads from Vernon Secondary School had painted the street this spring, reviving an old Vernon grad tradition, since they were unable to hold the usual graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the painting, the block at the top of 30th Avenue, overlooking downtown Vernon, was closed to through traffic to preserve their artwork until now.

Annual painting of the hill, back when it had two-way traffic, was a local tradition until the early 1980s.

VSS will be responsible for covering the costs of removing the paint from the street.

Meanwhile, a push has sprung up to change the hill's nickname.

Local businessman Sherman Dahl, who named the Emily Dahl Foundation after his late daughter, says use of the name can stir up painful memories for anyone whose family has been touched by suicide.

He says the city should consider a more positive alternative.

The hill took its nickname from its double humps, which, back when the road was open to both downhill and uphill traffic, provided a thrill ride for daring drivers.

The site saw its share of crashes over the years before the city closed it to downhill traffic.

