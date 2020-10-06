163477
Vernon  

Polson Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic

Polson closed to vehicles

Polson Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic while construction projects continue in the space.

The pedestrian and cycling path at the south end of the park are currently being upgraded ina number of aspects.

"The project includes upgrades to the multi-use path, the installation of new lighting and the addition of several wayfinding signs in and around Polson Park," says the City of Vernon in a press release. "The parking lots at the north end of the park will remain accessible to vehicles."

Polson Park's traffic loop is expected to reopen on Saturday, Oct. 10.

