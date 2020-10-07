Vernon Curling Club set to reopen next week after being used as a shelter

Vernon's curling season is right around the corner.

The Vernon Curling Club (VCC) was used as a temporary homeless shelter when the pandemic began, but now that agreement has ended and preparations for the season are in full swing.

"We got our building back on Oct. 1, we've done some painting and cleaning up in the lobby and things are looking good," says Dave Merklinger, general manager for the VCC. "We started the ice on Oct. 1 and now we're painting the white, so we should be ready to go on the 13th."

In order to follow public safety guidelines, the club will remove tables and chairs from the lobby, eliminate locker room usage and will actively work to reduce congestion in high-traffic areas. Masks are not mandatory, but they are strongly encouraged.

"In the warm areas of the club, please wear a mask," says Merklinger. "Once you go upstairs and sit at the bar you can remove your mask, or when you come out on the ice to curl."

Bonspiels and cashspiels will not be happening until at least December, which allows the VCC to shift its focus to its members and the community.

"If people want to learn how to curl, I think this is the perfect winter to learn," says Merklinger. "There should be lots of available ice, so come on down and learn."

For information on how to join the Vernon Curling Club, you can visit their website.