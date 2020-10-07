Two homicides in less than month in Vernon area linked to players in Yukon drug trade

Photo: RCMP

The revelation that a police incident on Kalamalka Lake Road last week is now a homicide brings to two the number of deaths in less than a month in the North Okanagan involving players linked to the Yukon drug trade.

On Monday, police revealed that Thursday's day-long road closure in Coldstream was related to the death of Zacheriah Bradley, 27.

The victim, covered in blood after being shot, gained entry into a home seeking medical assistance about 3:30 a.m. on Oct 1. He later died in hospital.

And, just weeks ago, police were called a car fire off Westside Road, where it was later revealed human remains were found in the vehicle.

RCMP said on Oct. 2 that the victim in the Sept. 20 fire was 27-year-old Erin Chelsea Borgford and that the incident was being treated as a homicide.

Spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating both cases, but stopped short of saying there may be any connection between them.

"The investigative teams are aware of the geographic proximity of the two cases. Major Crime investigators of each file are in contact to ensure any potential overlapping information is thoroughly investigated," O’Donaghey said in an email to Castanet.

"No arrests have been made at this time. RCMP wish to reassure the general public that each of these incidents are believed to be targeted and not random in nature."

Police have said Borgford “was residing in Whitehorse at the time of her death.”

And she had a criminal record including charges for possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking in Whitehorse last March, along with two other people.

Meanwhile, the Whitehorse Daily Star reported in April 2017 that Bradley, a Vernon resident, was sentenced for cocaine trafficking in the Yukon along with weapons charges.

An agreed statement of facts filed with the court showed Bradley sold crack cocaine to an undercover RCMP officer on three occasions. A search of his hotel room found crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

He also had juvenile convictions.

The two homicides in rapid succession have some on edge.

"I am a concerned Coldstream resident, father of two, and quite troubled about the recent acts of violence in my community," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. "I lived through the Bacon brothers / UN / Scorpions gang war in Abbotsford in 2009 ... My family and I moved here to get away from this kind of thing."

Anyone with additional information on either of these crimes is urged to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.