Vernon  

As racist-promoting notes continue to be spread, still no word on who's behind them

No suspects yet on notes

Vernon RCMP say they have yet to identify any suspects behind the distribution of thousands of notes across the North Okanagan promoting white supremacist websites and Holocaust denial.

The fortune-cookie-sized paper slips were first found strewn along streets near several schools in Vernon on Sept. 30, Orange Shirt Day, which emphasizes reconciliation with First Nations.

Since then, they have been found almost daily across the region, in Coldstream, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Lake Country and Kelowna.

"We are aware of the additional information and, at this time, no suspects have been identified," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in an email to Castanet.

The notes include web addresses to sites promoting hate-mongers like former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke, and white supremacist William Pierce.

The notes have been found scattered along streets near Vernon Secondary School, Kidston, Harwood, BX, and Alexis Park elementary schools.

Over the weekend, they spread to Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Lake Country, and on Monday were also found in Kelowna.

Vernon RCMP and community leaders immediately condemned the distribution of the notes, and police appealed for information on who is behind them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

 

 

