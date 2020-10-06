True Leaf Cannabis now in bankruptcy

Photo: uniqueproperties.ca

A North Okanagan-based cannabis company that made a big splash with the construction of a 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby is now mired in bankruptcy proceedings.

The True Leaf campus in Lumby was designed to cultivate, process and sell cannabis, but has been sitting idle for some time now.

On Monday, the company provided an update to shareholders on its restructuring and series of proposals made to creditors in an effort to exit bankruptcy.

All three True Leaf Brands Inc. subsidiaries — True Leaf, True Leaf Cannabis Inc. (“TLC”) and True Leaf Investments Corp. — filed those proposals over the past week.

According to a True Leaf press release, the goal of the proposals is to see Canguard Mortgage Investment Corporation “acquire the assets and the shares of the companies and allow for the companies to emerge from their respective proposal proceedings.”

True Leaf has already sold off its pet care division in a deal announced at the end of August.

True Leaf remains under a temporary management cease trade order, which it requested from the BC Securities Commission after missing the deadline to file audited financial statements. The order prevents True Leaf’s CEO and CFO from trading shares in the company.

True Leaf says it is working with auditors to file its financial statements. The management stop-trade order does not prevent regular trading of the stock, which is currently sitting at four cents on the CSE.

On Sept. 10, True Leaf's Allen Fujimoto resigned as interim chief executive officer and chief restructuring officer. Melissa Vettoretti also resigned as corporate secretary. Founder Darcy Bomford took over both positions.