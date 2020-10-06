Downtown Vernon Association adds Peter Kaz to team

Photo: Facebook Peter Kaz (right) with recording artist Christian Hudson (left).

The Downtown Vernon Association has added a fresh, yet familiar face to the organization.

Peter Kaz is now the marketing, communications and promotions director for the DVA, and he brings some global experience to the city's downtown agency.

"The DVA board of directors and staff are pleased to welcome Peter to the DVA," says executive director Susan Lehman. "Peter has an incredible range of marketing experience and skills to help us pivot our strategic marketing from being primarily event-based to a broader, multi-level approach to not only market our unique downtown, but also to communicate with DVA member businesses and property owners on a higher and more valuable level."

Kaz has ran large functions and marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, new hotels and shopping malls internationally during his 25-year career. He has also managed musical clients who have toured with the likes of The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna.

"This year saw Peter create Hello Okanagan, a YouTube show that highlights businesses and attractions throughout the Okanagan, which airs on Castanet and Shaw TV," says Lehman. "Locally, Peter has produced and marketed the Vernon Comic Con, Game On Street Hockey Tourney, and the talent show Okanagan's Got Talent."

Kaz says he is looking forward to assisting the team in making downtown Vernon a thriving destination for tourists that also offers more excitement to locals.