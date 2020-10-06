The Armstrong Pumpkin Patch has been fall a fixture for nearly 30 years

Fall is here and Hallowe'en is right around the corner, so right now is the perfect time to go and get your autumn decorations.

If you're in the North Okanagan, and looking to pick up some pumpkins or gourds, the Armstrong Pumpkin Patch is a great fall destination. Located just past O'Keefe Ranch on St. Annes Road, this family-owned farm has been a regional staple for nearly 30 years.

"We've lived on the property for 51 years, and we used to sell pumpkins wholesale," says Judy Glaicar, who owns the property along with her husband. "We had a reporter come and take fall pictures one year and he convinced us to open it to the public, and that was 29 years ago."

The farm runs on an honour system, where users can head down the lane and pick pumpkins and gourds at their leisure. When you're all done, you drive back and pay for what you picked at the Glaicar house at the front of the property.

"We've kept our prices the same for 29 years, and we've found that people are more than honest," says Glaicar. "We've always had this system and the people who come here have given us no reason to change it."

You can come pick from dawn until dusk, and pumpkins start out as low as one dollar for a small one, and go as high as three dollars for a large one.

To learn more and find the location of the patch, you can visit their website.