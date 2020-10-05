18-year-old woman arrested for assault at Vernon skate park

Photo: Contributed

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after an assault occurred at a Vernon skate park.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, officers were notified of a disturbance at the skate park adjacent to Polson Park. When officers arrived, they found a teenager who had been assaulted and had suffered several lacerations.

"At the time of the incident, there were numerous youth in the vicinity," says Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Police interviewed a number of witnesses and believe the two individuals were involved in some type of physical altercation that resulted in the victim being seriously injured."

Police seized the item that was used in the assault, and the victim was sent to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Police say both parties knew each other.

The woman was subsequently arrested and is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.