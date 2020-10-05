163888
160859
Vernon  

Police incident that closed Kalamalka Lake Road now a homicide investigation

Incident now a homicide

- | Story: 312532

RCMP say the incident behind the day-long closure of Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream last Thursday is now a homicide investigation.

Spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit assumed control of what is now a homicide investigation, after a local man died in hospital shortly after being found in medical distress.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct 1, Vernon RCMP and first responders converged on the area near Howe Road after a man covered in blood and in need of immediate medical assistance gained entry into a home.

“The victim, who had been shot, happened to gain entry into the home of a medical professional, who provided enhanced care while awaiting the arrival of emergency paramedics,” says Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

The victim, Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was rushed to hospital by paramedics in serious condition. He underwent emergency surgery, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they have released the victim’s identity to help advance the investigation.

Officers have secured several locations in the area, to preserve any physical evidence.

RCMP paint markings can be seen along the road in the area of Howe Drive, and what appears to be blood has been circled with paint.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162288
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,900
more details
163134


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Vernon SPCA >


163426


Everything Autumn

Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream October, we don’t know what does.
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries
Rugby handstand
Must Watch
Rebel Wilson ‘proud’ as she nears goal weight
Showbiz
Rebel Wilson is just 3 kg (6.61 lbs) from reaching her goal...
Dad teaches two year old how to deadlift and squat
Must Watch
Adorable!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163259