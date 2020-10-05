Police incident that closed Kalamalka Lake Road now a homicide investigation

RCMP say the incident behind the day-long closure of Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream last Thursday is now a homicide investigation.

Spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit assumed control of what is now a homicide investigation, after a local man died in hospital shortly after being found in medical distress.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct 1, Vernon RCMP and first responders converged on the area near Howe Road after a man covered in blood and in need of immediate medical assistance gained entry into a home.

“The victim, who had been shot, happened to gain entry into the home of a medical professional, who provided enhanced care while awaiting the arrival of emergency paramedics,” says Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

The victim, Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was rushed to hospital by paramedics in serious condition. He underwent emergency surgery, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they have released the victim’s identity to help advance the investigation.

Officers have secured several locations in the area, to preserve any physical evidence.

RCMP paint markings can be seen along the road in the area of Howe Drive, and what appears to be blood has been circled with paint.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.