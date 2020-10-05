Notes linked to racist propaganda continue to be spread around the Okanagan

Photo: Vernon and Area Community Forum

UPDATED: 2:10 p.m.

Notes promoting white supremacist websites have also been found in Kelowna this week.

Local resident Elizabeth and her husband found the first note on Wallace Road in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood, initially thinking it was "just a piece of paper," before realizing it held references to racist propaganda.

"It's absolutely disgusting that we've gone so far backwards with this. Racism these days should not be an issue, we should have gotten over this already. It's disheartening," she says.

After finding the first note, the couple started walking around the neighbourhood, finding and picking up other notes scattered on the roads.

She says protecting the community from the content referenced in the notes, especially children who may pick them up, is of utmost importance.

"I actually feel like I want to drive around and see if I can find more in the area, because I feel like it's my due diligence to go pick them all up.

"We've got to take care of our community. It doesn't matter who it is, it's our responsibility to take care of one another and we can't have that kind of crap in our world anymore."

ORIGINAL: 1:48 p.m.

Even more leaflets promoting white supremacist websites have been found scattered around Vernon.

After multiple incidents last week and over the weekend, residents report the latest example along Eastside Road, south of Hurlburt Park, on Monday.

A Castanet reader says it looks like the notes were thrown from a moving vehicle in several spots along the road, which leads south of the city towards Ellison Provincial Park.

Notes have been found outside several Vernon and Coldstream schools, as well as in Armstrong, Spallumcheen, and Lake Country.

The paper slips promote known white supremacist mouthpieces, Holocaust denial, and other conspiracy theories.

"It's like anti-semitic stuff, stuff saying the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax, stuff saying that the Holocaust was a hoax, saying only one side of the story has ever been told about the Holocaust," an Armstrong resident said of flyers that were found on Sunday.

Vernon RCMP continue to investigate the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).