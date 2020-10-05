Heavy police presence, ambulance on Vernon's Okanagan Avenue

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say a large police presence on Okanagan Avenue this afternoon was in response to a "person in medical distress."

RCMP assisted BC Ambulance Service paramedics at a fourplex on the Mission Hill street.

Police arrived prior to paramedics and provided medical assistance to the individual until ambulances arrived.

The patient was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No criminality is suspected in the incident.

ORIGINAL: 1:20 p.m.

A heavy police presence was reported on Vernon's Mission Hill Monday afternoon.

About 12:45 p.m., six RCMP cruisers and two ambulances were seen on the 3800 block of Okanagan Avenue.

Police appeared to be focusing their attention on a fourplex at 3811 Okanagan Ave.

Officers at the scene were unable to comment on the situation, but did say there was no danger to the public.

There did not appear to be any urgency to the matter, the details of which remain unknown.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP detachment for more information.