163888
160859
Vernon  

Heavy police presence, ambulance on Vernon's Okanagan Avenue

Police action on OK Ave

- | Story: 312520

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say a large police presence on Okanagan Avenue this afternoon was in response to a "person in medical distress."

RCMP assisted BC Ambulance Service paramedics at a fourplex on the Mission Hill street.  

Police arrived prior to paramedics and provided medical assistance to the individual until ambulances arrived.

The patient was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.  

No criminality is suspected in the incident. 

ORIGINAL: 1:20 p.m.

A heavy police presence was reported on Vernon's Mission Hill Monday afternoon.

About 12:45 p.m., six RCMP cruisers and two ambulances were seen on the 3800 block of Okanagan Avenue.

Police appeared to be focusing their attention on a fourplex at 3811 Okanagan Ave.

Officers at the scene were unable to comment on the situation, but did say there was no danger to the public.

There did not appear to be any urgency to the matter, the details of which remain unknown.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP detachment for more information.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4261696
#108-778 Rutland Rd N.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$340,000
more details
154547


Send us your News Tips!


160133


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Surisa
Surisa Vernon SPCA >


163426


Everything Autumn

Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream October, we don’t know what does.
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries
Rugby handstand
Must Watch
Rebel Wilson ‘proud’ as she nears goal weight
Showbiz
Rebel Wilson is just 3 kg (6.61 lbs) from reaching her goal...
Dad teaches two year old how to deadlift and squat
Must Watch
Adorable!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162890