Bank machine stolen from Vernon business over weekend

Photo: RCMP

A gas stop led a Vernon RCMP officer to the scene of a bank machine theft.

While stopping for gas on patrol, Sunday, the officer noticed damage to the front door of a closed business on the 3300 block of 48th Avenue.

On closer inspection, it was clear the business had been broken into.

Security images show the suspects gained entry to the business about 1:45 a.m. and removed an automated teller machine from the premises.

The suspects left the scene in a dark-coloured Ford truck, with stolen licence plates.

The truck is possibly an F-350 with a unique decal in the rear window.

A vehicle stolen from a nearby business was also recovered at the scene.

Police have not yet recovered the ATM.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Helgerson at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.