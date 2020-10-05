Accused in Armstrong murder case appears in Vernon court

Photo: Contributed

A woman charged with a recent first-degree murder north of Vernon appeared in court Monday morning.

Lynda Saundry was in Vernon court for a consultation with legal counsel, although it does not appear anything substantive transpired in the courtroom.

"The matter was adjourned again to Oct. 26 to allow the accused to consult legal counsel," says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Saundry was arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 4 in conjunction with a homicide at a house near Round Lake.

Barry Jones, 55, was found dead in the house on Emery Louis Road on July 30.

Police say Saundry and Jones were known to each other.