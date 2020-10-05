160621
160859
Vernon  

Great weather means cyclists staying on the road well into fall

Cycling season extended

- | Story: 312508

Go by Bike Week may be over, but with gorgeous fall weather hanging on, the cycling season is heading into overtime.

Go by Bike Week challenged residents to trade in the car for two wheels and try cycling to work, school, for errands, or just for fun. 

And, while the formal event may be over, the City of Vernon is encouraging residents to take full advantage of the weather and "just keep pedalling."

Motorists and cyclists are reminded to keep safety top of mind and share the road responsibly. 

For cyclists, it’s important to ensure your bike is equipped with appropriate safety equipment and that you can be seen. Wear light-coloured clothing, a reflective safety vest or another bright piece of clothing to make sure motorists can see you.

It can be difficult to see riders in dark clothing, particularly in poor weather.

Bicycles fall under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, which means that if you are riding half an hour before sunrise or after sunset, your bike must have a headlight on the front and a “lighted” red lamp on the back.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4266003
5082 Weiss Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$970,000
more details
163625


Send us your News Tips!


162832


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Surisa
Surisa Vernon SPCA >


160133


Monday Eats!- October 5, 2020

Galleries
If you like good looking food, you better get in here!
Monday Eats!- October 5, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28 years of marriage with gushing posts
Showbiz
Former U.S. president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle marked...
Round ’em up
Must Watch
Mini Dachshund rounds up mob of sheep.
Cat says well hi!
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162958
162228