Great weather means cyclists staying on the road well into fall

Go by Bike Week may be over, but with gorgeous fall weather hanging on, the cycling season is heading into overtime.

Go by Bike Week challenged residents to trade in the car for two wheels and try cycling to work, school, for errands, or just for fun.

And, while the formal event may be over, the City of Vernon is encouraging residents to take full advantage of the weather and "just keep pedalling."

Motorists and cyclists are reminded to keep safety top of mind and share the road responsibly.

For cyclists, it’s important to ensure your bike is equipped with appropriate safety equipment and that you can be seen. Wear light-coloured clothing, a reflective safety vest or another bright piece of clothing to make sure motorists can see you.

It can be difficult to see riders in dark clothing, particularly in poor weather.

Bicycles fall under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, which means that if you are riding half an hour before sunrise or after sunset, your bike must have a headlight on the front and a “lighted” red lamp on the back.